"My Tiny Bit": Ajinkya Rahane Contributes To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 29 March 2020 13:41 IST

Ajinkya Rahane joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina who have donated funds in the country's fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter to reveal that he has donated a generous amount to the CM relief fund. © Instagram

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he has donated a generous amount to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Replying to a tweet that said that the India batsman had donated Rs 10 lakh, Ajinkya Rahane said that his contribution was just "a drop in the ocean". "This is just my tiny bit and a drop in the ocean. Will do my best to support in this difficult time. Meanwhile stay home stay safe," Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in by Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), joined Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar among those cricketers who to have donated funds in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will donate Rs 51 crore towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Suresh Raina also pledged to donate Rs 52 lakh to aid the government in their fight against the deadly virus.

The coronavirus has taken over 30,000 lives worldwide and it has infected more than 6,00,000 people across the globe.

As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had also donated Rs 50 lakh towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla donated his three months' MLA salary along with his BCCI pension to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
