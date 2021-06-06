Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Virat Kohli, BCCI Lead Wishes For India Test Vice-Captain
Ajinkya Rahane turned 33 on Sunday, and Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among others wished the India Test vice-captain.
India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane turned 33 on Sunday and wishes poured in from the cricket community on the cricketer's birthday. India captain Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted to post their wishes for Rahane. "Happy birthday jinks. Lots of peace, happiness to you and many more memorable partnerships with you," wrote Kohli. "Here's wishing @ajinkyarahane88 - #TeamIndia's Test vice-captain - a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI and posted a highlights video of Rahane's knock of 115 against South Africa in 2019. ICC tweeted: "Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! He has scored 7920 runs in 183 internationals so far and recently led India to the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia in 2020-21".
Rahane's wife Radhika posted on Instagram to wish her husband on his birthday.
"A perfectly timed birthday wish for Jinks, just like any of his classy shots," wrote Rahane's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, and added, "Happy Birthday,
Mumbai Indians also tweeted to wish Rahane, whose state team is Mumbai.
Rahane is on tour with Team India as he prepares for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton starting June 18.
India will also play England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 and Rahane is set to be captain Virat Kohli's deputy in that series as well as WTC final.
He stepped up in Kohli's absence during India's 2020-21 tour of Australia and led the team to a thrilling 2-1 Test series win. It was India's second consecutive Test series win on Australian soil.
With Kohli on paternity leave after the first Test on the Australia tour, Rahane led India in the remaining three Tests of the series and even scored a hundred in the second Test in Melbourne.