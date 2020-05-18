Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been spending time at home with his family during the lockdown in the country. During this time, Ajinkya Rahane has been active on social media platforms as well and has kept his fans entertained. In his most recent tweet, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen taking the "keep it up" challenge after being nominated by Rohit Sharma . In the video, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen using the Pink ball as he completes the challenge with ease. Ajinkya Rahane in his tweet wrote, "Challenge accepted. @ImRo45! Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball. I'm committed to staying at home. Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 &@Wriddhipops".

Challenge accepted, @ImRo45!

Had shot this in the evening so used the pink ball!????

I'm committed to staying at home.

Next up @Sdhawan25 @Cheteshwar1 & @Wriddhipops pic.twitter.com/ui7m8vGfdM — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 18, 2020

India played their first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 22. This also saw the debut of the Pink ball in the country. Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were the stars with the pink ball during the game. Ishant Sharma scalped 9 wickets whereas Umesh Yadav took 8 wickets to help India win the match by an innings and 46 runs.

Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Rahane has played 65 Test matches for India and has scored 4,203 runs with an average of 42.88. The right-handed batsman has 11 Test centuries to his name along with 22 half-centuries.

The right-handed batsman was set to represent Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the BCCI indefinitely postponed the IPL as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

