 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ahmed Shehzad Trolled For Faking Injury By Former Pakistani Cricketer

Updated: 01 April 2017 15:59 IST

The second T20I between the West Indies and Pakistan in Trinidad saw Ahmed Shehzad getting involved in a terrible collision with West Indian batsman Chadwick Walton.

Ahmed Shehzad Trolled For Faking Injury By Former Pakistani Cricketer
Shehzad was left unconscious due to the collision © AFP

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons off late. The second T20I between the West Indies and Pakistan in Trinidad saw the opening batsman getting involved in a terrible collision with West Indian batsman Chadwick Walton. Shehzad who was left unconscious due to the impact was immediately taken off the field in an ambulance, wearing a neck brace and was later treated for concussion only to return to the field at the end of the West Indian innings. It was later reported that he was cleared by all the doctors with no possible damage.

Just after taking the field, Shehzad became the talking point on social media with former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal hailing him for of his acting skills.

The drama didn't end there as Iqbal later tagged former Pakistan cricketers, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, claiming that all were impressed with Shehzad's acting skills.

Pakistan went on to win the match by 3 runs.

Topics : Pakistan West Indies Ahmed Shehzad Chadwick Antonio Kirkpatrick Walton Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ahmed Shehzad was involved in a terrible collision
  • Shehzad was rushed to the hospital
  • Pakistan won the match by 3 runs
Related Articles
Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad Invites Questions From Fans, Gets Brutally Trolled Instead
Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad Invites Questions From Fans, Gets Brutally Trolled Instead
Ahmed Shehzad Says he Left National T20 Championship Because of Back Strain
Ahmed Shehzad Says he Left National T20 Championship Because of Back Strain
Ahmed Shehzad Left Disappointed After Being Dropped From Pakistan's T20 Squad
Ahmed Shehzad Left Disappointed After Being Dropped From Pakistan's T20 Squad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 Australia 108
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.