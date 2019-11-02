 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ahmed Shehzad Fined For Ball-Tampering By Pakistan Cricket Board, Claims Innocence

Updated: 02 November 2019 14:15 IST

Ahmed Shehzad was fined by the PCB after he was found guilty of changing condition of the ball (non-identification) during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Ahmed Shehzad Fined For Ball-Tampering By Pakistan Cricket Board, Claims Innocence
Ahmed Shehzad claimed the condition of the ball changed naturally due to the rough playing square. © AFP

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the charges of ball-tampering during a domestic tournament. According to a PCB media release, Ahmed Shehzad has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees after he was found guilty of changing condition of the ball (non-identification) during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash between Central Punjab and Sindh which took place on Tuesday. However, Ahmed Shehzad continued to claim innocence, saying that the "condition of the ball changed naturally due to the rough playing square".

The incident occurred during the 17th over of Sindh's first innings when, during a normal inspection of the ball, on-field umpires found that the ball had been unfairly changed by a member of the fielding side.

The matter was reported to the match referee who, on the basis of a preliminary review, determined that Shehzad, as captain, had a case to answer for the contravention as the incident related to non-identification of the player and a Notice of Charge was issued to him under the PCB Code of Conduct.

Shehzad pleaded not guilty to the charge, and, as such, a hearing took place after the match on Thursday, in which the Pakistan batsman was found guilty.

"We can agree to disagree in this incident as I maintain that the condition of the ball changed naturally due to the rough playing square and not artificially. I tried to convince the match officials, but they insisted and I accept and respect their decision," Shehzad was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"I would never indulge in such an act nor allow any of my team-mates to disrespect the game. My priority is to play hard, competitive and result-oriented cricket, and at the same time inspire the younger generation, which watches us play the game," he added.

Shehzad, who has played in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is for Pakistan, was earlier handed a four-month ban effective by the cricket board in July last year for violating PCB's anti-doping rules.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Ahmed Shehzad Ahmed Shehzad Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ahmed Shehzad found guilty of ball-tampering
  • There was no evidence to suggest Shehzad was directly involved
  • Ahmed Shehzad denied he had tampered with the ball
Related Articles
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Sparks Fan Fury After Asking For Review Despite Dropping Catch
Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Sparks Fan Fury After Asking For Review Despite Dropping Catch
Ahmed Shehzad Gets Four-Month Ban For Violating PCB
Ahmed Shehzad Gets Four-Month Ban For Violating PCB's Anti Doping Rules
Watch: Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shehzad In War Of Words During PSL Match
Watch: Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shehzad In War Of Words During PSL Match
Pakistan Recall Ahmed Shehzad, Ignore Kamran Akmal For New Zealand T20 Series
Pakistan Recall Ahmed Shehzad, Ignore Kamran Akmal For New Zealand T20 Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.