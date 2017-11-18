Ahmad Shehzad's Hardik Pandya-Like Catch Leaves Batsman Stunned

Cricket fans are never short of entertainment especially due to the all the T20 cricket that is being played across the world at the moment. While T20 cricket is predominantly about the big hits, a good catch tends to excite the fans as much, if not more. In the latest addition to the album of brilliant catches, Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad pulled off a screamer in a domestic T20 match between Lahore Blues and Peshawar on Saturday.

While, Shehzad starred with the bat, it was in the 13th over of the match when he hogged all the limelight by taking a blinder off Agha Salman in the 13th over to dismiss Musadiq Ahmed for 14.

Agha Salman's delivery was mistimed by Musadiq who was looking to go big. Shehzad ran across the long-on region and took a one-handed catch to leave the batsman stunned.

The catch might remind you of Hardik Pandya's brilliant catch on the long-off boundary to dismiss Martin Gutpill earlier this month when New Zealand toured India.

That is a stellar catch by Hardik Pandya #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cbHSPAN3VB — Crick Nation (@cricknation) November 10, 2017

Winning the toss first, Peshawar put Lahore into bat, who scored a competitive 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs. For Lahore, opener Ahmed Shehzad (50 off 22) scored the highest with the help of nine boundaries and one six. Along with him, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Hafeez contributed 37 and 30 runs repectively.

For Peshawar, Waqas Masood was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the match with the figures of three for 23 from his alloted four overs.

Naved Yasin, for Peshwar, scored 62 off 44 balls with the help of four boundaries and three massive maximums.

However, Aizaz Cheema and Ali Shafiq ran through the batting order by taking three wickets apiece to help Lahore win the match by three runs as Peshawar could only manage 170-all out.