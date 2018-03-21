Ahead Of IPL 2018, Suresh Raina Teams Up With Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan For 'Fun Bonding'

With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League just a few days away, Team India stars decided to team up before they take up duties of their respective franchisees. Suresh Raina, who had an impressive outing at the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, took to Instagram and posted a picture with opener Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. "Team bonding lead to fun bonding. @shikhardofficial @virat.kohli #funtimes #fromsouthafrica #teambonding #funtimeswithboys," Raina's post read.

Raina, who led Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 editions, will be playing for Chennai Super Kings again in 2018.

CSK have retained their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Raina is also the highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 4540 runs at an average of 34.13.

On the other hand, Dhawan will be playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH bought Dhawan for Rs 5.20 crore through the Right to Match (RTM) card after an intense bidding battle between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the 2018 IPL Player's Auction.