A day after Yuvraj Singh shared gender-swapped photos of current Indian cricketers and asked followers who they would choose as their girlfriend, his former teammate Harbhajan Singh followed the trend but with another twist. Harbhajan, on Tuesday, shared a set of gender-swapped photos of his old teammates, who were all mainstays of the team in the early 2000s. "Who do u wanna go on date," Harbhajan asked in his caption on Instagram. The wily off-spinner added "as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday."

Harbhajan's photo featured the likes of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, apart from himself and Yuvraj Singh.

Ganguly, who had captained most of the players in the photo, came up with a cheeky response to Harbhajan's photo.

"I like the middle one with flashy glasses," he wrote, referring to the gender-swapped image of himself.

In Yuvraj Singh's montage that he shared on Monday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the clear winner.

"I will select bhuvi," wrote Harbhajan Singh, while former India pacer Ashish Nehra's wife Rushma also agreed with him.

"BHUVI IS THE HOTTEST!!" Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry wrote.

Actor Karan Wahi also commented, saying "My Vote BHUVI."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar himself also put in a cheeky comment saying "I choose Bhuvi."

A few days back, Yuzvendra Chahal had also shared a gender-swap picture of Rohit Sharma, with a hilarious caption, as he kept up the banter between them.

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned the picture on Twitter while trying his hands at the gender swap trend on social media.