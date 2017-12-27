 
After Virushka Reception, Mahendra Singh Dhoni Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash

Updated: 27 December 2017 21:39 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended Bollywood star Salman Khan's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. © Instagram

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended Bollywood star Salman Khan's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend the much-anticipated wedding reception of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. After the function, the former India skipper was spotted at Salman's birthday party. Dhoni was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain donned a western outfit. The 36-year-old and his wife clicked photos with Salman and his sister Arpita.

Apart from Dhoni, India's middle-order order batsman Kedar Jadhav was also seen at Salman's party.

Jadhav took to Instagram and shared the picture with the Bollywood star.

The chants of Dhoni! Dhoni! hogged all the limelight when Dhoni made his grand entry along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at Kohli and Anushka's wedding reception.

Dhoni, who was wearing a formal suit, was seen carrying daughter Ziva in his arms, asking the little one to pose for the shutterbugs. Ziva, who was wearing a traditional attire, posed beautifully for the photographers at the Mumbai venue.

Kohli made his international debut under Dhoni way back in 2008. Making his debut, Kohli scored just 12 runs against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008.

Dhoni was part of the victorious Rohit Sharma-led Indian team which recently pummelled Sri Lanka in ODI and T20I series.

Team India is all set to depart for South Africa on December 27, where they are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

