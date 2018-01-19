 
After Virat Kohli Sweeps ICC Awards, A Message From Idol Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 19 January 2018 10:12 IST

Kohli is just the fourth Indian to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, following in the footsteps of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Rahul Dravid (2004) and teammate Ravichandran Ashwin (2016).

Virat Kohli describes Sachin Tendulkar has his cricketing idol. © AFP

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday tweeted a simple yet special message for Virat Kohli, who swept the International Cricket Council Awards for last year. "No surprises there at all. You deserved it. Many congratulations, @imVkohli!,"tweeted Tendulkar, who is considered by Kohli as his cricketing idol, after the India captain was named ICC's Cricketer of the Year. Kohli was also named ODI Cricketer of the Year and picked to captain the Test and ODI Teams of the Year.

"It's the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it's a huge honour for me," Kohli said in a statement.

"It's probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special."

Kohli was also crowned the world's best one-day batsman, winning that title for the second time since 2012.

During the voting period from 21 September 2016 to end-2017, Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries.

He accumulated 1,818 runs in the one-day format including seven centuries.

The 29-year-old was also bestowed a rare honour -- selected to captain the ICC's Test and ODI sides, a team in name only that comprises the best players from around the globe.

India emerged as the world's best Test side in 2017 under Kohli, with an unbroken series winning streak at home. He also leads the ODI and Twenty20 teams for the subcontinent.

But it has not always been smooth sailing for Kohli, whose men were defeated 2-0 in a Test series against South Africa that wrapped up Wednesday, prompting criticism about his team selection and India's poor Test record away from home.

(With inputs from AFP)

