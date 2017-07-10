After Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma Now Launches His App

© AFP
Mumbai: India fast bowler Ishant Sharma launched his app which allows fans to connect and access his social handles, directly engage with him through the social feed.
The app is developed and maintained by New York based firm Escapex.
"The app is an easiest route for fans to connect with me personally by availing services of unique features like Superstar posts, contests, Super fan badges, live broadcasts and chats. The exclusive content will allow me to share my personal and professional life with all my fans," says Ishant.
Topics : India Ishant Sharma Cricket
