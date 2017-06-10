 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

After Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye to Quit As BCCI Administrator

Updated: 10 June 2017 11:48 IST

Earlier in the month, noted historian Ramachandra Guha too quit the panel. Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the top court.

After Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye to Quit As BCCI Administrator
Vikram Limaye was part of four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court. © AFP

Vikram Limaye, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, is set to exit the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in July. Limaye will takeover as chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Limaye's appointment. However, he can only take charge of his new position after quitting the Indian cricket board as an administrator. Limaye will approach the Supreme Court over his resignation once it reopens in July.

Last month, noted historian Ramachandra Guha too quit the panel. Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the top court.

A vacation bench of Justices M.M. Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Rai.

The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should therefore be filed in the registry.

Advocate Rakesh Sinha, who mentioned the matter before the bench, said he had filed the petition to inform the court about Guha's decision to resign as the main matter would be coming up for hearing in July.

The Supreme Court had on January 30 appointed a four member-committee of administrators led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. Apart from Guha, IDFC CEO Limaye and former women's cricket captain Diana Edulji were also named on the panel.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and PTI)

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Vikram Mukund Limaye Ramachandra Guha Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Limaye will quit as BCCI administrator in July
  • Limaye will takeover as CEO of NSE
  • Ramachandra Guha too quit from the panel last month
Related Articles
BCCI Unhappy With Anil Kumble, Say Sources, Seeks Applications For Head Coach
BCCI Unhappy With Anil Kumble, Say Sources, Seeks Applications For Head Coach
COA To Meet BCCI Office-Bearers On April 5 In Hyderabad
COA To Meet BCCI Office-Bearers On April 5 In Hyderabad
BCCI To Release IPL Match Funds Before Start Of League
BCCI To Release IPL Match Funds Before Start Of League
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.