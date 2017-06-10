After Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye to Quit As BCCI Administrator

Vikram Limaye, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, is set to exit the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in July. Limaye will takeover as chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Limaye's appointment. However, he can only take charge of his new position after quitting the Indian cricket board as an administrator. Limaye will approach the Supreme Court over his resignation once it reopens in July.

Last month, noted historian Ramachandra Guha too quit the panel. Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the top court.

A vacation bench of Justices M.M. Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Rai.

The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should therefore be filed in the registry.

Advocate Rakesh Sinha, who mentioned the matter before the bench, said he had filed the petition to inform the court about Guha's decision to resign as the main matter would be coming up for hearing in July.

The Supreme Court had on January 30 appointed a four member-committee of administrators led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. Apart from Guha, IDFC CEO Limaye and former women's cricket captain Diana Edulji were also named on the panel.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and PTI)