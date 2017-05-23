 
After Mumbai's Third IPL Win, Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy Battle Erupts

Updated: 23 May 2017 13:40 IST

Twitterati pit Rohit Sharma ahead of Virat Kohli as T20 captain.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli didn't impress with the bat in IPL 2017. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians became the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most successful franchise on Sunday after pulling off a stunning 1-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. Mumbai, with three IPL titles, moved ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings (2 each) to create history in the world's most popular franchise-based tournament. Rohit Sharma is now IPL's most successful captain, having led Mumbai to three championships. Under the stylish right-hander, Mumbai also claimed a Champions League T20 title. After MI's Sunday win, several fans expressed their desire to see Sharma lead India's T20 side in place of current captain Virat Kohli.

Sharma was also asked this question in the post-match press conference.

"That's thinking too far ahead. I don't think too far ahead. When the opportunity comes, it comes. I will grab it with both hands," replied the 30-year-old after the IPL final.

He also offered an insight into his captaincy style.

"I personally feel it is how you prepare at the start of the tournament, getting your combinations right and going on to the field. That's the most critical part of winning the tournament. Individual brilliance can win you a few games, but what is required to win this championship is team unity, team work and intelligence," he added.

Kohli was handed the limited-overs cricket captaincy after MS Dhoni stepped down from that role. At the moment, Kohli is Indian cricket's undisputed leader.

However, the BCCI and selectors will be delighted at the development of Sharma as a leader since it gives the team an extra option if Kohli is unable to take the field.

