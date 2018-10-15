After #MeToo Allegations, Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Not To Attend ICC Meeting

After getting dragged into the #MeToo storm, Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri will not represent the Indian cricket board at the upcoming two-day International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives' meeting in Singapore from October 16 to 19. News agency ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying that Amitabh Chaudhary, the acting secretary of the board, will attend the meeting in place of Rahul Johri, who was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct via a social media post by a former colleague at a satellite TV channel.

Rahul Johri is yet to speak up on the issue, but the road is getting tougher for the BCCI main man. ANI has learnt from a BCCI source that all cricket associations are very concerned with the recent turn of events. They also feel that the continuance of Johri has become "untenable", especially keeping in mind the presence of women employees in office.

In another development reported by ANI, associations are likely to hold a meeting to discuss on action over this issue.

Johri was also asked to give an explanation on the allegation within a week. However, he has not made any statement on the matter yet.

The ICC meeting, scheduled to be held from October 16 to 19, will discuss the possibility of including cricket at the summer Olympic Games and how to tighten various T20 and T10 cricket leagues in the future.

(With ANI inputs)