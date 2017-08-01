After Jersey, Virat Kohli Gifts A Bat To Shahid Afridi. Here's Why

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to India skipper Virat Kohli for donating his bat for the Shahid Afridi Foundation. "Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone," Afridi tweeted, with a picture of the bat signed. "You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events," was Kohli's quick reply.

The Indian team had presented a Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Afridi when he retired from the international cricket last April.

The shirt, which fetched Rs 3 lakhs at an auction in London, had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."

