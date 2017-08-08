 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

After Chandigarh Stalking Incident, Virender Sehwag's Warning

Updated: 08 August 2017 12:28 IST

Virender Sehwag has often tweeted on issues that have made headlines.

After Chandigarh Stalking Incident, Virender Sehwag's Warning
Virender Sehwag tweeted about the Chandigarh stalking incident. © AFP

Varnika Kundu, the 29-year-old DJ who was chased on the streets of Chandigarh and nearly kidnapped, allegedly by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala, has found widespread support across the country in her fight for justice. Apart from the general public, influential voices have spoken out in favour of the Varnika. Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who often comments on issues that make headlines, too joined those asking for a free and fair probe in the high-profile case. "Chandigarh stalking incident is shameful & a fair probe should be done without any influence. Koi bhi ho,Kaayde me rahoge,Faayde me rahoge," Sehwag tweeted.

Varnika wrote in a Facebook post gone viral that the men blocked her way, banged on her windows and even tried to force the door open. Finally, a police patrol team came, responding to her SOS.

The 29-year-old wrote that she felt "lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere."

Vikas and his friend were arrested but let off within hours because the charges against them were bailable.

The BJP has rejected opposition calls for its Haryana chief's resignation. "The case has nothing to do with him," say party sources.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win
Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win
Virender Sehwag Meets India Women's Cricket Team Stars, Shares Picture On Twitter
Virender Sehwag Meets India Women's Cricket Team Stars, Shares Picture On Twitter
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.