Fielding Skills Off The Ground. Umesh Yadav Catches Two Giant Lobsters

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who is part of the Indian cricket team in the West Indies for the bilateral ODI and T20I series, seems to be enjoying his time off the field. Yadav, who was the pick of the bowlers for India in the fourth ODI, returning with figures of 3 for 36, was seen with a couple of massive lobsters in a picture posted on his Instagram account.

The gigantic size of the lobsters caught everyone's attention. Umesh seems to be enjoying his fair share of seafood in the Caribbean islands.

In spite of Umesh bowling really well in the last match, India lost to the West Indies by 11 runs. Chasing a modest target of 190, India crumbled under pressure as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

The West Indians had put the brakes on the scoring with MS Dhoni registering the slowest fifty by an Indian in ODIs in the last 16 years.

Umesh, coming in at No 10 for India, couldn't do much with the bat as he was cleaned up by the West Indian skipper Jason Holder for a duck.

Having lost the fourth ODI, India would be looking to bounce back and clinch the series when they take on West Indies in the final ODI at Sabina Park, Kingston on Thursday.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1. The hosts, on the other hand, would look to carry the momentum from the last match and look to level the series.