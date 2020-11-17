Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced that they will host Ireland for a three-match ODI series in January next year. The three-match ODI series will begin on January 18 with the second and third game set to be played on January 21 and 23 respectively. The games will be a part of the ODI Super League. "Afghanistan will host @Irelandcricket for a three-match ODI series in January 2021. The matches which are scheduled to be held on 18th, 21st and 23rd January respectively, are part of the ODI Super League for the 2023 ICC World Cup. #AFGvIRE," ACB tweeted.

Afghanistan will host @Irelandcricket for a three-match ODI series in January 2021. The matches which are scheduled to be held on 18th, 21st and 23rd January respectively, are part of the ODI Super League for the 2023 ICC World Cup.#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/gSuXZpqdLG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 17, 2020

Earlier on November 5, the ACB had announced that they have selected 25 female cricketers after a training camp and those selected will be awarded central contracts.

"To form a national women's team, ACB had organized a training camp for 40 female cricketers out of which 25 were selected and will be awarded central contracts very soon. The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which was commenced on 17th October, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness," the ACB had said in a statement.

"As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women's cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries," the statement further read.