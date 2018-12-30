Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan's Father Dies

Rashid Khan, premier Afghanistan spinner's father died on Sunday. The 20-year-old Rashid took to Twitter to inform about the same. He tweeted, "Today I lost the most important person in my life, father-the everlasting. Now I know why you always asked me to be strong, because you knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my I miss you." Following the news, Rashid received condolence messages from the cricket fraternity with his national teammate Mohammad Nabi saying, "I would like to express my deep condolences to Rashid Khan and his family."

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones also extended his condolence to Rashid and said, "@rashidkhan_19 I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dear Dad.... safe travels ... stay strong my friend. Condolences to the family."

Team India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, the official Twitter handle of Sussex cricket were among the others who extended their condolences.

Rashid, who has proved his mettle in international cricket as a spinner, has played a single Test, 52 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 35 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for his national team.

