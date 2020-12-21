A new state-of-the-art international cricket stadium will be built in the Alokhail area of Kabul after the office of Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani approved the site for the stadium, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a release. "As per the decree by H.E Mohammad @ashrafghani, The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, 120,000 square meters of land in Alokhail area of Kabul is approved for the construction of a state of the art stadium in Kabul," ACB said in a tweet.

Correction: The area of the land allocated is 120,000 Sq meters — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 21, 2020

"Acknowledging the efforts of the ACB management, the President's office approved the site for the stadium the construction of which will commence soon as well," the media release read.

The stadium will have a capacity of 35,000 and will be built as per international standards, the release added.

"It shall be noted that the stadium will be as per international standards and will include a five-star guest house, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, canopies for crowd, health clinic, mosque, car parking, administrative block and other such facilities."

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: "I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state of the art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favourite cricketers play.

"I express my special thanks to Mr. President who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with best quality."

Afghanistan, a full-member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), have thus far played their home Tests in India and the team will be seen in action in a one-off Test against Australia in 2021, which will be their first game in the longest format in Australia.