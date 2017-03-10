 
Afghanistan Extend Record Winning Streak in T20Is To 10 Matches

Updated: 10 March 2017 23:01 IST

This was Afghanistan's tenth consecutive win in T20Is from March 2016, going past England and Ireland who had won eight consecutive matches in a row.

Najeeb Tarakai scored a brilliant 90 to help Afghanistan go past Ireland © PTI

The Afghanistan cricket team extended their record pf the longest winnest streak in T20Is after they got the better of Ireland on Friday at Greater Noida. Riding on Najeeb Tarakai's 90, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 184 batting first after winning the toss. Ireland could only manage 93 for 9 in their allotted 11 overs after Duckworth-Lewis came into play. In a rain-curtailed match, Rashid Khan picked up five wickets for the Afghans that led to their 17-run victory via D/L method.

Afghanistan's winning streak started with a victory over West Indies, and in the run up to their tenth victory, they had defeated UAE, Ireland and Oman.

Poll of the day

