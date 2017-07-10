Afghanistan Cricketer Shafiqullah Shafaq Smashes Double Century In T20 Game

Young sensation Rashid Khan is not the only shining star coming out of Afghanistan cricket at the moment. The relative new boys of international cricket have been creating waves with some brilliant performances in recent time. The likes of Rashid and Mohammed Nabi have already impressed everyone on the big stage and now another cricketer from Afghanistan is taking the world by storm.

Wicketkeeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq scored a whirlwind 214 off a mere 71 balls in a domestic Twenty20 match to capture the imagination of cricket fans around the world.

Shafaq achieved this feat while playing in a local tournament - Paragon Nangarhar Champion Trophy. The Afghanistan cricketer clobbered 21 sixes and 16 boundaries in his blistering knock.



His 71-ball carnage helped his team Khateez Cricket Academy put up a massive score of 351 runs in 20 overs.



Shafaq was ably supported by his teammate Waheedullah Shafaq, who hit 81 runs off just 31 balls.



Chasing a mammoth total, Kabul Star Cricket Club could only muster 107. Khateez Cricket Academy registered a resounding win by 244 runs.



Shafaq, who made his T20I debut in 2010 against Ireland, has played 35 T20Is for Afghanistan, scoring and 392 runs at a strike rate of 143.07. He has also played 20 ODIs and scored 383 runs.



The wicket-keeper/batsman, who has 19 catches and 1 stumping to his name, also holds the distinction of being one of the few players to play the last three editions of ICC World T20s (2012, 2014 and 2016).