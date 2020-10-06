Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan right-handed batsman has died at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident. "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted on Tuesday.

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had tweeted on Saturday.

Tarakai last played competitive cricket in September this year as he featured in the Shpageeza Premier League.

Promoted

He played 12 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and one One-day International (ODI) for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.