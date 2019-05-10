 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Above All This": Harbhajan Singh Backs Gautam Gambhir In Pamphlets War

Updated: 10 May 2019 15:32 IST

Gautam Gambhir has been accused by the AAP of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about Atishi.

"Above All This": Harbhajan Singh Backs Gautam Gambhir In Pamphlets War
Gautam Gambhir is in the eye of a raging row with the Aam Aadmi Party © AFP

Former cricketer and East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, who is in the eye of a raging row with the Aam Aadmi Party over derogatory pamphlets on his rival Atishi, got support from cricketer colleague Harbhajan Singh.

Mr Gambhir has been accused by the AAP of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about Atishi.

"I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," Harbhajan Singh tweeted in support of Mr Gambhir.

Mr Gambhir, 37, slapped a defamation notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi, and said he will sue them if they don't withdraw their allegations and apologise.

The nine-page legal notice - sent through Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley - demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Mr Gambhir and denies that the former cricketer had any relation to the pamphlet.

Mr Gambhir also pledged to quit politics, even if it meant resigning the day he won the election, if AAP proved its charge. "But if you don't have any proof, will you retire from politics?" he asked Mr Kejriwal.

A furious Manish Sisodia responded with a counter-threat of defamation.

On Thursday, Atishi broke down at a press conference called by the AAP, where leaders displayed a pamphlet full of religious and sexist attacks on the candidate. "If Gambhir can stoop so low to defeat a strong woman like me, how can he ensure security for women as an MP?" asked the 37-year-old Oxford alumnus.

Today, the 37-year-old Oxford alumnus filed a complaint against her BJP rival with the Delhi Commission For Women.The women's body had asked the police whether it had filed a First Information Report or FIR over the circulation of the derogatory pamphlets.

"I came into politics to fight against injustice; and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve," she tweeted today.

The escalation in the AAP-BJP war took place as campaigning tapered down for voting in Delhi on Sunday for the national election. All seven seats of Delhi are with the BJP.

Today is the last day of campaigning in the capital. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir has been accused by the AAP of distributing pamphlets
  • Gambhir, 37, slapped a defamation notice to Arvind Kejriwal
  • Today is the last day of campaigning in the capital
Related Articles
All You Need To Know About Gautam Gambhir
All You Need To Know About Gautam Gambhir's Political Career, Poll Rivals
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
Gautam Gambhir Was "Insecure, Negative And Pessimistic", Coach Paddy Upton In New Book
Gautam Gambhir Was "Insecure, Negative And Pessimistic", Coach Paddy Upton In New Book
New To Chowkidar Twitter Club - Former Cricketer And BJP
New To Chowkidar Twitter Club - Former Cricketer And BJP's Gautam Gambhir
Court To Hear AAP
Court To Hear AAP's Atishi's Complaint Against Gautam Gambhir On May 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.