India batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, along with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September, following a month dominated by explosive white-ball performances. Abhishek's record-breaking T20I displays, Gill's prolific run in ODIs and Raza's all-round contributions against Australia have earned the trio nominations for the monthly honour. Abhishek returned to his destructive best during India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, ending the campaign with 229 runs at an average of 76.33.

The left-hander had managed only one half-century in his previous 10 T20 innings before the series but responded emphatically, beginning with an 82 off 32 balls in the opening match in Delhi. Abhishek reached his half-century in just 22 deliveries, striking seven fours and six sixes as India chased down 157 with 38 balls to spare. He was named Player of the Match.

He followed it with a 39 off 19 balls in the second T20I before producing the defining innings of the series in the third match. Abhishek smashed 108 off only 45 balls, reaching his century in 30 deliveries — the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Full Member nation. His fifty came off 16 balls, while his final strike rate of 317.64 was the highest by an Indian in a men's T20I innings.

The innings included 11 sixes, the second-most by an Indian in a T20I innings, while his partnership with Sanju Samson helped India post their highest-ever Powerplay score of 100/0. Another Player of the Match award followed, with Abhishek also claiming the Player of the Series prize as he strengthened his position as the No. 2-ranked T20I batter.

Gill's September campaign combined consistency with a record-breaking ODI performance as India's captain and the No. 1-ranked ODI batter. He began the month with a century against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, scoring 110 from 108 balls while anchoring India's successful chase of 296. His 10th ODI century, alongside Virat Kohli's contribution, helped India complete the chase comfortably.

Gill then produced one of the standout ODI innings of the year in Guwahati. Chasing 406, India completed the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history, reaching the target in 43.3 overs. Gill remained unbeaten on 223 from 133 balls, accelerating throughout the innings and smashing 26 fours and eight sixes.

He brought up his century from 62 balls and reached his double century in only 117 deliveries. His 223 not out became the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase. The performance also made Gill the fastest Indian captain to score an ODI century, adding another landmark to a month in which he scored a century in one match and an unbeaten double-century in the next.

Raza's nomination comes after a series of influential performances against Australia, despite Zimbabwe losing the three-match ODI series. The No. 2-ranked ODI all-rounder played a key role in the opening game, rescuing Zimbabwe after they slipped to four wickets down in their chase. He scored 57 and shared a 98-run partnership with Craig Ervine.

Raza added 45 from 45 balls in the second ODI before producing another important contribution in the series finale. Coming to the crease in the 29th over with Zimbabwe losing wickets, Raza remained unbeaten on 81 from 72 deliveries to help his side post 271/8. He also chipped in with the ball, dismissing Oliver Peake and Josh Inglis, who had scored a century.

His performances across the series underlined his importance to Zimbabwe as both a middle-order batter and a bowling option.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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