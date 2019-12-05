Abdul Razzaq was brutally trolled on social media for his comments on premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah . Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, in an interview to cricketpakistan.com.pk , had said that he had faced great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler for him. Fans, especially from India, did not waste time to remind Adul Razzaq of his batting average in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath. While some also reminded Abdul Razzaq of his dismissal to Munaf Patel during the 2011 World Cup Cup.

Check out the reactions from fans here:

BEST BOWLER IN THE WORLD ABDUL RAZZAQ.... — Mohanraj (@Mohanra02183080) December 5, 2019

Munaf Patel clean bowled Abdul Razzaq bowling at 116 in 2011'WC.

Same Abdul Razzaq:"Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me. I could have easily dominated & attacked him."

Let that sink in@StarSportsIndia @toisports @FirstpostSports @its_soumalya @BCCI @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/hCEu9ZouIi — Rajesh Tewari (@RajeshTewari11) December 5, 2019

#AbdulRazzaq and the rest of the bowlers of your ilk , please get your birth / age certificates in place before challenging @Jaspritbumrah93 — shekhar vijayan (@shevititan) December 5, 2019

Majak hei kya !?? Pata tha muje December ke ending me #jokeoftheyear Ka award Lene ajayege

#AbdulRazzaq pic.twitter.com/WWdARp8Htb — Chintan Kalsariya (@iAmchintan69) December 5, 2019

Abdul Razzaq says he dominated Glenn McGrath so Bumrah is baby bowler in front of him



Abdul Razzaq vs Glenn McGrath

Tests - 20 Runs, 113 balls, 2 Outs, 10 Avg

ODIs - 39 Runs, 35 balls, 3 Outs, 13 Avg



I remember he once said Ahmed Shahzad is more talented than Sachin & Virat — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) December 4, 2019

Abdul Razzaq



After Retirement: "Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me. I could have easily dominated & attacked him."



When he was playing: "In 2011 WC, I got out as bowled to Munaf Patel when bowling speed was 116km/hr"@sagarcasm @BijitKa00995410 #AbdulRazzaq pic.twitter.com/3Bv8b6LOL6 — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) December 4, 2019

Dear Abdul Razzaq,

Your batting average is less than 30 in every format of game and you are thinking that You can dominate JASPREET BUMRAH

Enjoy Retirement.

Don't create problems for your youngster team by such statements#Bumrah #Razzaq — Dr anjali (@cricketdoctor) December 4, 2019

36 Runs need on 6 balls

Batsman Abdul Razzaq Bowler Jasprit bumrah ? Who will win pic.twitter.com/IQzBTWt4pr — Usama speaks Cricket (@LeoUsamaa) December 4, 2019

Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan. His batting average was less than 30 across formats. Razzaq, however, was a mainstay in the ODIs for Pakistan during his days and scored 5080 runs with the high score of 112.

Bumrah holds the top spot in ICC's ODI Bowlers Rankings. He is currently recovering from an injury which he sustained while playing in the West Indies.

Bumrah was brilliant in the West Indies as he claimed his maiden Test hat-trick in the second Test match.

The Ahmedabad fast bowler is expected to be back in the side for the New Zealand Test series scheduled to take from February next year.

During his time away from the field, the 25-year fast bowler has been very active on social media as he keeps on sharing videos and pictures of his training sessions and leisure time with his followers.