 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

AB De Villiers Says He Will Keep On Playing Indian Premier League

Updated: 10 July 2018 19:27 IST

AB de Villiers' retirement announcement had not clarified if he'd play professional leagues or not.

AB De Villiers Says He Will Keep On Playing Indian Premier League
AB de Villiers is quite a star in India and Bengaluru. © BCCI

AB de Villiers had brought the cricketing fraternity to a standstill with the news of his retirement from all forms on international cricket. In a video message posted on his Twitter handle on may 23, he said that he had run 'out of gas' and was quitting international cricket with immediate effect. When the news broke, De Villiers' Indian Premier League (IPL) future with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was doubtful. However, in a recent interview with iol.co.za, De Villiers said that he will keep on playing IPL for a few years.

"I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, and I would like to play for the Titans, and help some of the youngsters. But there are no set plans. I haven't been able to say that for a long time," De Villiers was quoted by iol.co.za as saying.

"There are some offers on the table from around the world, but it will be nice to wake up and wonder what to do; to be normal," the right-handed batsman further added.

De Villiers, who is from a town (Bela-Bela) in the Limpopo Province of South Africa, is quite a star in India and Bengaluru.

Talking about how special Bengaluru is for him he said, "Bangalore is a special place, a second home, really. I played my 100th Test there, and obviously RCB is a massive part of my life. India as a country has taken me in, and it's hard to explain what that feels like. I just play cricket."

De Villiers began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season in 2008 and after three seasons, he went to RCB and never left.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, said De Villiers
  • Bangalore is a special place, a second home, said De Villiers
  • De Villiers began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2008
Related Articles
AB De Villiers Says He Will Keep On Playing Indian Premier League
AB De Villiers Says He Will Keep On Playing Indian Premier League
Young Players Need To Make Tough Choices In Order To Succeed, Says AB de Villiers
Young Players Need To Make Tough Choices In Order To Succeed, Says AB de Villiers
A CSK Record That Went Unnoticed In All The IPL 2018 Title-Winning Festivities
A CSK Record That Went Unnoticed In All The IPL 2018 Title-Winning Festivities
Virat Kohli Posts Emotional Farewell Message To "Brother" AB De Villiers
Virat Kohli Posts Emotional Farewell Message To "Brother" AB De Villiers
AB de Villiers Posts Emotional Message On Twitter, Thanks Everyone For
AB de Villiers Posts Emotional Message On Twitter, Thanks Everyone For 'Love And Support'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 09 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.