AB De Villiers Says He Will Keep On Playing Indian Premier League

AB de Villiers had brought the cricketing fraternity to a standstill with the news of his retirement from all forms on international cricket. In a video message posted on his Twitter handle on may 23, he said that he had run 'out of gas' and was quitting international cricket with immediate effect. When the news broke, De Villiers' Indian Premier League (IPL) future with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was doubtful. However, in a recent interview with iol.co.za, De Villiers said that he will keep on playing IPL for a few years.

"I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, and I would like to play for the Titans, and help some of the youngsters. But there are no set plans. I haven't been able to say that for a long time," De Villiers was quoted by iol.co.za as saying.

"There are some offers on the table from around the world, but it will be nice to wake up and wonder what to do; to be normal," the right-handed batsman further added.

De Villiers, who is from a town (Bela-Bela) in the Limpopo Province of South Africa, is quite a star in India and Bengaluru.

Talking about how special Bengaluru is for him he said, "Bangalore is a special place, a second home, really. I played my 100th Test there, and obviously RCB is a massive part of my life. India as a country has taken me in, and it's hard to explain what that feels like. I just play cricket."

De Villiers began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season in 2008 and after three seasons, he went to RCB and never left.