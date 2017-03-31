 
AB de Villiers Pulls Out of South Africa's Domestic ODI Tournament With Injury

Updated: 31 March 2017 23:53 IST

The extent of De Villiers' injury has not been confirmed by either the player or the cricket board.

That AB de Villiers is injured was confirmed by Cricket South Africa's official website.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be worried after their star batsman AB de Villiers pulled out of the final of the Momentum One Day Cup -- domestic 50-overs meet due to back pain.

That De Villiers is injured was confirmed by Cricket South Africa's official website.

"About to get underway in Centurion. The big team news from either team is that AB de Villiers misses out due to a back injury," cricket South Africa's official twitter handle @Official CSA tweeted.

It may well be the case that De Villiers is preserving himself for the million dollar league and didn't risk himself by appearing for the Titans in the final against Warriors played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Topics : South Africa Royal Challengers Bangalore Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers pulled out of the final of the Momentum One Day Cup
  • The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be worried with the news
  • The extent of De Villiers' injury has not been confirmed
