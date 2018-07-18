 
AB de Villiers Likely To Be Given Role In CSA, Says Thabang Moroe

Updated: 18 July 2018 18:02 IST

Newly-appointed chief executive of CSA Thabang Moroe said that AB de Villiers is likely to be inducted into the functioning of the national cricket board.

AB de Villiers played 228 ODIs and 78 T20I for South Africa. © AFP

Newly-appointed chief executive of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Thabang Moroe has said that former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers is likely to be inducted into the functioning of the national cricket board in the coming future. Moroe, however, added that this is not going to happen anytime soon. "I have already put in a proposal to him. In fact, I asked him two days after his retirement, he indicated that it is something he'll be keen on but obviously we need to talk about the scale," Sports24 quoted Moroe, as saying.

"AB has just retired with the notion of him wanting to spend some time with his family. If I'm going to put him in the development or pipeline structures and he spends more time away than when he was in the national team then it's obviously not going to work for him. So we just need to sit and agree on how and when we're going to do it and the details around it. But it is something that he has indicated that he would be keen to do," he added.

The 34-year-old, who recently shocked the cricketing world with a sudden announcement of his retirement from the International cricket, is considered to be the greatest batsmen of his time, having appeared in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20I for the national side.

The right-hand batsman finished his career with an incredible 20,014 international runs, including 8,765 in Tests, 9,577 in ODIs and 1,672 in T20Is.

De Villiers, who bagged the coveted South Africa Cricketer of the Year award twice in 2014 and 2015, holds the world record for the fastest ODI 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls).

Highlights
  • De Villiers is likely to be inducted into the functioning of the CSA
  • De Villiers ended his career with an incredible 20,014 international runs
  • De Villiers bagged South Africa Cricketer of the Year award twice
