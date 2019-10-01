 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

AB de Villiers Joins Brisbane Heat, Will Make Big Bash League Debut

Updated: 01 October 2019 11:46 IST

Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann said he was excited to have a world class player like AB de Villiers in the team

AB de Villiers Joins Brisbane Heat, Will Make Big Bash League Debut
AB de Villiers said he liked Brisbane Heat's aggressive brand of cricket

AB de Villiers, South African superstar, has signed for Brisbane Heat ahead of the Big Bash League 2019-20 season. This will be de Villiers's debut in Australia's premier Twenty20 competition. "Very pleased to have signed for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. Great team, great city," de Villiers tweeted after signing for the Brisbane team that also boasts of Australian stars like Chris Lynn and Marnus Labuschagne. The South African batsman also said that it was an easy decision to sign for the Brisbane Heat as they play an aggressive brand of cricket.

"They play the kind of cricket that I want to be associated with. It's quite aggressive. They go after the attack," de Villiers told https://www.brisbaneheat.com.au.

"And the Gabba, it's a beautiful cricket field. It's a great wicket and games are always of a high quality," he added.

 Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann said he was excited to have a world class player like de Villiers in the team.

"World class players don't just come along every day and to have a player of AB's stature and skill in the BBL is a fantastic outcome for everyone, not just the Heat," he said.

"He's a 360-degree player, great skills, outstanding temperament and an insightful leader. We're excited to bring him into the group this summer and allow him to showcase his skills for the fans," the former Australia coach said.

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 one-dayers and 78 T20Is in a 14-year career for South Africa before retiring from international cricket in 2018.

He is also one of the best T20 players in the world. Known as 'Mr 360' because of his ability to improvise and play shots in every direction, he uses his skills to deadly effect in the shortest format of the game. De Villiers has played 295 T20s in his career, having notched 8,186 runs with a strike rate of 149.84.

In the Indian Premier League last season, de Villiers scored 442 runs at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 154 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He also starred for Middlesex in the recent Vitality Blast T20 competition, scoring four half centuries in eight innings.

He is currently the highest run-getter in T20s in 2019, with 1,255 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers signed up for Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat
  • This will be the first time he will feature in the BBL
  • AB de Villiers is the highest scorer in T20s in 2019
Related Articles
Watch: AB De Villiers Wows Fans With Whirlwind Knock In England T20 Tournament
Watch: AB De Villiers Wows Fans With Whirlwind Knock In England T20 Tournament
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lend Support To AB De Villiers After He Breaks Silence On International Comeback Row
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lend Support To AB De Villiers After He Breaks Silence On International Comeback Row
AB De Villiers Opens Up On Retirement Controversy, Says "Was Asked, Didn
AB De Villiers Opens Up On Retirement Controversy, Says "Was Asked, Didn't Offer"
Faf du Plessis Opens Up On AB de Villiers
Faf du Plessis Opens Up On AB de Villiers' Phone Call Which Started Comeback Talks
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.