AB De Villiers Announces Retirement From International Cricket

South Africa batting star AB de Villiers announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. AB de Villiers announced the decision via a video message on his Twitter handle. "I've made a big decision today," De Villiers tweet read. "Hi, this is the Tux cricket club. The high-performance centre in Pretoria where 14 seasons ago I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today at the same place, I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect," De Villiers said in a video message.

"After 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it. I would like to retire still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series win against India and Australia. Now feels the right time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," De Villiers said.

I've made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

"It is not about earning more somewhere else. It's about running out of gears and feeling its time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To cricket fans around South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, generosity and today for your understanding. I have no plans to play overseas. I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in the domestic cricket. And I will remain the biggest supporter of Faf Du Plessis and Proteas. Thank you," the legendary batsman said.

AB de Villiers, who made his international debut in 2004 against England at Port Elizabeth, represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

The right-hander has 8765 Tests, 9577 ODIs and 1672 T20Is runs to his name.

In his 114-Test career, the South Africa veteran batsman has scored 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries at an average of 50.66.

The 34-year-old is the second South African with most runs in ODIs. De Villiers' former team-mate Jacques Kallis is on top of his country's list with 11579 runs at an average of 44.36, including 17 centuries and 86 fifties.