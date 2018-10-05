 
Aaron Finch To Captain Australia For Pakistan T20Is In Dubai

Updated: 05 October 2018 12:29 IST

Aaron Finch had captained Australia in the recent T20Is in Zimbabwe as well.

Aaron Finch will captain Australia in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. © AFP

Aaron Finch was on Friday named Australia's skipper for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, with Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey chosen as his vice-captains. Finch, who captained Australia in the recent T20Is in Zimbabwe, was among five debutants selected for the two-Test series before the short series. "I've been extremely impressed with his impact on the Test squad over here in the UAE," coach Justin Langer said in a statement. "We know he's an exceptional player, and he's arguably the most in-form T20 player in the world at the moment."

Langer said batsman Chris Lynn and bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile were returning from injury after getting back in form.

"Lynn's... had an outstanding campaign in the JLT Cup to date and reminded us how explosive and powerful a cricketer he can be," he added.

Rising stars Adam Zampa and Ben McDermott were also named in the squad after impressing in recent tournaments.

The three fixtures will be held in Dubai on October 24, 26 and 28.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

