Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch , joining his teammate David Warner , on Monday tried hands at dancing for his latest Tik Tok video. However, Finch wasn't as confident as his opening partner Warner, whose dance skills or the lack of it have made him quite popular on the video-sharing platform. In the hilarious video, Finch shared what thoughts cross his mind every time he thinks of dancing for a Tik Tok video. Finch realised that dancing for a Tik Tok video would be too much for him, especially given his age which reflected in the caption he wrote. "Over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. Might stick to cricket #quarantinelife," Finch captioned the video on Instagram.

Lately, Tik Tok has become a rage among sportspersons all across the globe. Many athletes, who are deprived of on-field action, are also slowly taking to this habit to kill time while locked inside their houses due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sporting events around the world to a complete standstill with clouds of uncertainty looming over the future of several key tournaments scheduled to be held later in the year.

One such tournament is the Men's T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Finch, who leads Australia in the white-ball format, feels the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this year's T20 World Cup by up to three months.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told 'SEN Radio'.

Finch feels authorities will need to be "creative" while rejigging the international schedule.

Before the multi-nation tournament, Australia is also set to host India for a T20I tri-series, followed by a four-match Test series in December.