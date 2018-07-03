 
Aaron Finch Breaks Own Record As Australia Create T20I History

Updated: 03 July 2018 15:54 IST

Aaron Finch's previous best was 156 against England in 2013.

Finch's knock was laced with 16 boundaries and 10 hits over the fence. © Twitter

Australia top-order batsman Aaron Finch on Tuesday broke his own record to notch up the highest individual score in Twenty20 International (T20I). Finch played a whirlwind knock to score 172 runs off 76 deliveres during the third T20I match against Zimbabwe in the tri-series at the Harare Sports Club. The 31-year-old Finch's knock was laced with 16 boundaries and 10 hits over the fence as he batted with a strike rate of 226.31 to pilot Australia to a mammoth 229/2 after being asked to bat first.

Australia forged history by registering the first-ever 200-run partnership in the shortest format of the game. D'Arcy Short scored 46 runs off 42 balls to notch up a 223-run opening stand.

The ICC took a note of the record-breaking events and said, "World record score for Aaron Finch?? And it's the first 200-run partnership in T20I cricket! The Australia openers are creating history!"

Finch's previous best came against England, when he scored 156 off 63 balls at Southampton on August 29, 2013. The knock included 11 boundaries and 14 sixes.

