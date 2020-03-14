Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his greetings to actor Aamir Khan on his birthday with a special twist. Referring to Aamir's upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chadha', Tendulkar tweeted "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha." The legendary batsman also tweeted a photo with the iconic actor, who turned 55 on Saturday. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi remake of the famous Tom Hanks flick, "Forrest Gump". The movie, which is slated to release around Christmas, stars Kareena Kapoor along with Aamir Khan.

Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha. pic.twitter.com/86fJldMJT4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2020

The two giants of their respective fields share a good bond and often engage with each other on social media.

This is not Tendulkar's first filmy wish for Aamir Khan. The two shared a funny exchange on Aamir's last birthday as well, with Tendulkar quoting Aamir's famous song 'Aati Kya Khandala'.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also wished Aamir Khan on his special day.

"A great actor and even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @aamir_khan. Stay blessed!" he tweeted.

A great actor and even better human being.

Wish you a very happy birthday @aamir_khan. Stay blessed! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 14, 2020

Tendulkar recently made a cricketing comeback of sorts, playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, which could not be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament also boasted of other legends like Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, Jonty Rhodes and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The India Legends team, led by Sachin Tendulkar, won their first two matches, before the tournament was indefinitely postponed.