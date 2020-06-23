Seven more Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. The PCB, in its press release, said that seven players Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz tested positive on Tuesday, taking the infected players' count to 10 in total. Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive on Monday.

"Following the announcement yesterday that three players had tested positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19," the PCB said in its media release.

The PCB stated that a total of 35 players and support staff members were tested for the virus ahead of their England tour of which 10 players and one support staff personnel have tested positive.

Pakistan are due to leave for England tour on June 28 to play three Tests and as many T20Is and the PCB CEO said the tour is "very much on track" despite several of its players testing positive for the virus.

"It is not a great situation to be in and what it shows is these are 10 fit and young athletes...if it can happen to players it can happen to anyone," PCB CEO, Wasim Khan told a media conference.

"It is a matter of concern but we shouldn't panic at this time as we have time on our hands," he added.

"The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule on 28 June," said the PCB CEO.

"As mentioned in on Monday, senior cricketer Shoiab Malik, bowling coach Waqar Younis and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon are yet to be tested."

The PCB also confirmed that none of the players who have tested positive showed any symptoms prior to their COVID-19 testing.

"Like Haider, Haris and Shadab none of the seven players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of COVID-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side's departure for Manchester," stated the read press release.

All those who have tested positive have been asked to remain in quarantine at their homes, while the remaining players and support staff members will undergo a second round of testing in Lahore on June 25.

"The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on 24 June and will undergo second round of testing on 25 June," it said.

Promoted

It said the players and support staff who will clear the second round of testing "will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight" where they will once again be tested by the ECB medical panel.

"The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on 25 June, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel," said the PCB.