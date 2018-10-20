 
Watch: 5-Year-Old Pakistani Fan Tries To Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah

Updated: 20 October 2018 22:03 IST

The video of the kid imitating the Indian fast bowler surfaced on Twitter on Saturday

Watch: 5-Year-Old Pakistani Fan Tries To Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is well known for his ability to provide breakthroughs at regular interval. © AFP

Team India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is well known for his ability to provide breakthroughs at regular intervals, economy and death bowling. Another thing the Ahmedabad-based cricketer is widely popular for is his unique bowling action. So much so that a five-year-old young kid from Pakistan has been filmed copying his slinging bowling action. The video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, where a post described the kid as a big Bumrah fan. It was further mentioned that the five-year-old tries to copy him every time he bowls.

The ODI top-ranked bowler replied to the tweet and said that the video made him recall his childhood when he used to copy his favourite bowlers.

The right-arm pacer has represented the national team in 6 Tests, 41 ODIs and 35 T20Is. He earned his Test cap on January 5, when he made his debut against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 24-year-old bowler has taken 28 Test, 72 ODI and 43 T20I wickets. His best bowling figures of five for 27 came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Bumrah, however, is not a part of the Indian team for the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Windies.

After the ODI series, Team India will host the Windies for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) starting November 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

