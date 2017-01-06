3rd Test: Australia Lead by 340 at Tea After David Warner Blast

David Warner smashed the second fastest 50 in Test history to rapidly build Australia's lead over Pakistan at the third Test in Sydney on Friday.

At tea on the fourth day, makeshift opener Usman Khawaja was 30 not out, with Steve Smith on 25 in Australia's 117 for one after Warner was bowled for 55 after a whirlwind 50 off 23 balls.

Australia lead Pakistan by 340 runs after not enforcing the follow-on when they dismissed the tourists for 315.