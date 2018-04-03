 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Complete Series Whitewash

Updated: 03 April 2018 23:51 IST

Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs and the second by 82 runs. The three matches were all played in Karachi.

3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Complete Series Whitewash
Pakistan beat West Indies by 8 wickets in the final Twenty20 at Karachi © AFP

Pakistan beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 series whitewash. The West Indies scored 153-6 -- their highest total of the series -- with Andre Fletcher (52) scoring the only half-century on this tour for the visitors, while Denesh Ramdin cracked 42 of 18 balls.

Pakistan reached the target in 16.5 overs with Babar Azam scoring 51 and Fakhar Zaman 40.

Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs and the second by 82 runs. The three matches were all played in Karachi.

More to follow..

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Andre Fletcher Babar Azam National Stadium, Karachi Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final T20I
  • Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0
  • Pakistan reached the target of 154 runs in 16.5 overs
Related Articles
2nd T20I: Babar Azam Shines As Pakistan Down West Indies To Win Series
2nd T20I: Babar Azam Shines As Pakistan Down West Indies To Win Series
2nd T20I: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam Star As Pakistan Thrash New Zealand By 48 Runs
2nd T20I: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam Star As Pakistan Thrash New Zealand By 48 Runs
Watch: Babar Azam Concedes 6 Sixes In An Over, Then Hits 26-Ball Century
Watch: Babar Azam Concedes 6 Sixes In An Over, Then Hits 26-Ball Century
Virat Kohli Is No.1 In The World, I Shouldn
Virat Kohli Is No.1 In The World, I Shouldn't Be Compared To Him: Babar Azam
Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers
Bangladesh Premier League: Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanvir Joins Sylhet Sixers
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 03 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.