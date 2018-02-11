 
3rd ODI: India Women's Team Loses By 7 Wickets To South Africa

Updated: 11 February 2018 01:03 IST

After opting to bat, India posted 240 in 50 overs, thanks to Deepti Sharma (79), Veda Krishnamurthy (56) and Shikha Pandey (31 not out). Both Deepti and Veda registered their respective eighth fifties in ODI cricket.

Deepti Sharma scored 79 for India. © ICC

After two consecutive wins, the Indian women's cricket team lost to South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International on Saturday.

After opting to bat, India posted 240 in 50 overs, thanks to Deepti Sharma (79), Veda Krishnamurthy (56) and Shikha Pandey (31 not out). Both Deepti and Veda registered their respective eighth fifties in ODI cricket.

In reply, South Africa rode on an 118-run third-wicket stand between Mignon du Preez (90 not out) and Laura Wolvaardt (59) to chase down the target with seven wickets and 0.4 overs to spare. Andrie Steyn contributed 30 runs.

Dane van Niekerk (41) and du Preex shared an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to seal the win for the hosts, who gained two valuable points in the ICC Women's Championship.

For India, Ekta Bisht, Shikha and Poonam Yadav picked a wicket each.

Brief scores:

India: 240 all out in 50 overs (Deepti Sharma 79, Veda Krishnamurthy 56, Shikha Pandey 31 not out; Shabnim Ismail 4/30, Chloe Tryon 2/48) vs South Africa: 241/3 in 49.2 overs (Mignon du Preez 90 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 59, Dane van Niekerk 41 not out; Ekta Bisht 1/38, Shikha Pandey 1/43, Poonam Yadav 1/52).

