 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

3 Bangladesh, 2 Indian Players Penalised By ICC For Fracas After U-19 World Cup Final

Updated: 11 February 2020 07:24 IST

The ICC charged three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents for unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

3 Bangladesh, 2 Indian Players Penalised By ICC For Fracas After U-19 World Cup Final
Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were all found guilty. © Twitter

Three Bangladesh players and two of their Indian opponents have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday. Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory on DLS method in Potchefstroom, before tensions spilled over between the two sides. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning run, were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for the newly-crowned champions, while Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also sanctioned.

Hridoy, Hossain and Singh were all handed six demerit points, with Rakibul and Bishnoi given five for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 India U19 India U19 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • 3Bangladesh players and 2 Indians have been charged by ICC
  • Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a 3-wicket win
  • Tensions spilled over between the two sides after the match
Related Articles
India Under-19 Team Manager Says ICC Will Take Note Of Bangladeshs Aggressive Celebration
India Under-19 Team Manager Says ICC Will Take Note Of Bangladesh's Aggressive Celebration
India Captain Priyam Garg Slams Bangladeshs "Bad" Reaction After U-19 World Cup Final
India Captain Priyam Garg Slams Bangladesh's "Bad" Reaction After U-19 World Cup Final
Watch: Clash On Field As Bangladesh U-19 Players Get Aggressive With Indian Team After World Cup Final
Watch: Clash On Field As Bangladesh U-19 Players Get Aggressive With Indian Team After World Cup Final
IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: Man Of The Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoyed "Playing In South Africa"
IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: Man Of The Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoyed "Playing In South Africa"
IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: India Captain Priyam Garg Says Was Not Our Day After Heartbreaking Loss In Final
IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: India Captain Priyam Garg Says Was Not Our Day After Heartbreaking Loss In Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.