2nd Test: Suranga Lakmal Impresses But South Africa Extend Lead Over Sri Lanka

Updated: 04 January 2017 16:35 IST

Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in Wednesday's morning session but South Africa reached 136-4 at lunch to gain an overall lead of 418 in the second Test

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal celebrates after dismissing JP Duminy on Day 3. © AFP

Cape Town:

Suranga Lakmal took three wickets but Dean Elgar added a fifty to the century he scored in the first innings as South Africa extended their lead over Sri Lanka in the second Test on Day 3 at Newlands.

Although Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in the morning session with Rangana Herath claimed one to add to Lakmal's three, South Africa reached lunch on 136-4 to gain an overall lead of 418.

South Africa began the third day on 35-0, and openers Elgar and Stephen Cook (30) extended their opening stand to 64 before the latter was caught at slip off the bowling of Lakmal.

The Sri Lankan paceman struck later in the same over to dismiss Hashim Amla for a duck, extending Amla's run without a test half-century to 10 innings.

Elgar, whose 129 provided the foundation for South Africa's first-innings total of 392, was next to go when he fell to Herath for 55, while JP Duminy (30) was trapped lbw by Lakmal on the stroke of lunch.

Lakmal thus had figures of 3-34, while South Africa captain Faf du Plessis went into the interval unbeaten on 20.

South Africa's dominance in the game was set up on the second day when Quinton de Kock scored his third test century and Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada shared eight wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for 110.

