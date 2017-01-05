 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada Stars As South Africa Secure Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Updated: 05 January 2017 16:22 IST

South Africa, who won the first Test by 206 runs at Port Elizabeth, took an unassailable 2-0 lead to secure the series win against Sri Lanka with one match remaining.

2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada Stars As South Africa Secure Series Win Over Sri Lanka
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing Angelo Mathews. © AFP

Cape Town:

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in two overs as South Africa sent Sri Lanka crashing to a 282-run defeat on the fourth day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday.

Fast bowler Rabada finished with six for 55 as Sri Lanka crumbled to 224 all out, giving South Africa a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It took South Africa less than two hours to claim the remaining six wickets after the tourists resumed on 130 for four.

Overnight batsmen Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal played out the first five overs of the day without undue alarm before Rabada struck with the first ball of the sixth over when Chandimal (30) flicked him straight to Stephen Cook at square leg, the only fielder in a largely unmanned area of the field.

New batsman Upul Tharanga showed aggressive intent and hit Rabada for three fours, one off an edge, before flashing at a wide delivery from the first ball of the fast bowler?s next over to be caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Sri Lankan captain Mathews fell to the last ball of the over, edging a lifting delivery to De Kock after making top score of 49 off 82 balls.

Rabada struck once more when he had Suranga Lakmal caught behind. It was the fifth time in his 13-Test career that he had taken five or more wickets in an innings. He had match figures of 10 for 92, his second ten-wicket haul.

There was a flurry of strokes from Rangana Herath and Lahiru Kumara, who put on 33 for the ninth wicket before Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander wrapped up South Africa's win

South Africa, who won the first Test by 206 runs at Port Elizabeth, took an unassailable 2-0 lead to secure the series win with one match remaining.

Topics : South Africa Sri Lanka Kagiso Rabada Newlands, Cape Town Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 282 runs in the 2nd Test
  • South Africa take an unassailable 2-0 lead in 3-match series
  • Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in two overs on Day 4
Related Articles
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Vernon Philander Strikes Early
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Vernon Philander Strikes Early
Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander Dismantle Sri Lanka
Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander Dismantle Sri Lanka
2nd Test: Dean Elgar's Ton Steers South Africa Out of Trouble on Day 1
2nd Test: Dean Elgar's Ton Steers South Africa Out of Trouble on Day 1
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.