 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

2nd Test: Pakistan's Shadab Khan Plays Down Comparison With Steve Smith

Updated: 02 June 2018 14:43 IST

Shadab inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan's last three wickets added 95 runs.

2nd Test: Pakistan
Shadab Khan scored a valiant 52-ball 56 against England on Day 1 of the second Test © AFP

Pakistan suffered a batting collapse after captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first in the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday. Pakistan, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, were bowled out for a paltry 174. Amidst the poor batting performance, 19-year-old Shadab Khan's 52-ball 56 was the lone standout for the visitors. In a post match conference, when the young leg-spinner was asked if he wanted to turn into a batsman like Steve Smith, who started out as a bowler but later turned into a batsman, Shadab said "not yet".

"He's (Smith) my favourite, but not yet. I didn't go as a batsman, the focus is on being a bowling all-rounder, just play as a bowling all-rounder," Shadab said.

Shadab inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan's last three wickets added 95 runs. He scored an impressive 48-ball fifty featuring nine boundaries. Talking about how he revived Pakistan against England on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Shadab said, "There was seam and swing when I was batting. I was only trying to do what I know."

"Whenever I go in to bat, I take it as my last innings. I try to go as long as I can. Because the more time you spend on the crease, the more you will score," the 19-year-old further remarked.

"I try to punish the ball that is in my area," he explained.

This is Shadab's third fifty in successive Tests. Prior to this, he had scored 55 against Ireland and 52 against England at Lord's.

At end of Day 1, England were 106 for two, just 68 runs behind Pakistan. England captain Joe Root was 29 not out on his Yorkshire home ground, with nightwatchman Dominic Bess unbeaten on nought.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team England Cricket Team Shadab Khan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shadab Khan scored a valiant 52-ball 56 against England
  • I was only trying to do what I know, said Shadab Khan
  • This is Shadab's third fifty in successive Tests
Related Articles
2nd Test: Pakistan
2nd Test: Pakistan's Shadab Khan Plays Down Comparison With Steve Smith
One-Off Test: Shadab Khan And Faheem Ashraf Revive Pakistan On Day 2 vs Ireland
One-Off Test: Shadab Khan And Faheem Ashraf Revive Pakistan On Day 2 vs Ireland
Sri Lankan Team Arrives In Lahore Amid Tight Security
Sri Lankan Team Arrives In Lahore Amid Tight Security
Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan's Last-Over Six, Faheen Ashraf Hat-Trick Seal Pakistan Win vs Sri Lanka
Usman Shinwari
Usman Shinwari's Five-Wicket Haul Powers Pakistan To Series Whitewash Over Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.