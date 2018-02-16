2nd T20I: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Power India Women To 9-Wicket Win Over South Africa Women

Brilliant half-centuries from Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana helped India women thrash South Africa women by nine wickets in the second Twenty20 International at Buffalo Park Stadium on Friday. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Put into bat, South Africa managed just 142 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. India chased down the target in 19.1 overs without much fuss.