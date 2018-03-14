2nd ODI, Preview: Mithali Raj Returns As India Women Aim To Level Series Against Australia

India will aim to level the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series when they face visitors Australia in a must-win game at Vadodara, which is part of the ICC women's ODI Championship. India will get a major boost as skipper Mithali Raj is set to return to the squad after sitting out in the first game due to fever. The Indian batters will have to rise to the occasion against the Australian spinners, who shared eights wickets between them in the first game. The Indian bowlers were unable to defend a modest 201-run target and they were let down by not just the batting but also the fielding.