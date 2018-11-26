 
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Heroes, Says "We Shall Stand United And Tall Against Terror"

Updated: 26 November 2018 19:26 IST

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack left 166 people dead.

Sachin Tendulkar also hails from Mumbai. © File Photo/NDTV

As India observed the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Monday, veteran Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who hails from Mumbai, took to Twitter to post an emotional message for those who died while protecting and serving during the terrifying incident. Tendulkar tweeted, "Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget".

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks took the lives of 166 people, but sadly many perpetrators of the crime are still roaming free. On Monday, India has hit out at Pakistan for allowing those responsible for the strike to roam free. Pakistan has shown little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice, the centre said.

"The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity. The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India welcomed the statement by the United States calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for the 26/11, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 and injuring over 300. The terror operation was masterminded by Lashkar's Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

