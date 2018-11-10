"No Motivation Left": Munaf Patel Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Senior Indian pacer Munaf Patel on Saturday called time on his career after retiring from all forms of the game following a successful 15-year cricket career. The Bharuch-based Munaf Patel, who had last donned the national team jersey on July 6, 2011 while playing against the Windies in a Test match, said that there was "no motivation" left in him and unable to keep himself fit. The 35-year-old Munaf Patel said that winning the 50-over World Cup for India in 2011 was the most valuable earning for him.

"There is no special reason, age ho chuka hai, fitness is not the same. Youngsters are there waiting for chances and it doesn't look nice if I keep hanging on. The main thing is there is no motivation left," Munaf told the Indian Express.

"I was part of World Cup winning team in 2011; there can't be a greater high than that," he added.

Munaf, who will be next seen in action in the T10 League, wants to pursue a coaching career, according to the report.

The right-arm medium pacer played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before moving to Gujarat Lions.

He retires with an experience of 13 Tests, 70 One-Day International (ODI) and 3 Twenty20 International (T20Is).

In domestic cricket, Munaf had represented Baroda and Gujarat. He has an average of 24.43 in First-class cricket with 231 wickets from 69 matches to his name. He had also played 140 List A matches and 97 T20s.

Munaf earned his best bowling figures of four for 25 in Test cricket while playing against England in in Mohali on March, 2006.