Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory

Updated: 02 April 2020 13:48 IST

India lifted the World Cup trophy in 2011, after a gap of 28 years, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on April 2 that year.

Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
India claimed their second ODI World Cup in 2011 by beating Sri Lanka in the final. © Twitter

Suresh Raina, the Indian middle-order batsman, was an integral part of India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup win. The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share an image in which the whole team was celebrating with the trophy. Raina captioned the post saying, "Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, the thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable.Unforgettable.Thankful to have been part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011".

The left-handed batsman played a crucial role in the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup against Australia. Raina alongside Yuvraj Singh helped India beat Australia in what was one of the most memorable partnerships of the tournament.

India had lost half their side chasing 260 against Australia. However, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina kept their nerve and stitched a 74-run partnership for the sixth-wicket which turned out to be match-winning for India. Suresh Raina scored a valuable 34 off 28 balls which included two boundaries and a six to help India win the match. India's win knocked the defending champions out of the tournament in Ahmedabad.

Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to share the memory and wrote, "Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was, this is what we live for !! jai Hind".

In the final of the 2011 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir, and MS Dhoni scored 97 and 91 respectively to help India lift the World Cup for the first time since 1983. Yuvraj Singh was adjudged player of the tournament for his brilliant performances throughout the 2011 World Cup. Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in the 2011 World Cup and helped India lift the trophy.

