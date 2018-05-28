 
1st Test: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate

Updated: 28 May 2018 16:32 IST

Jeff Crowe, of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, imposed the fine after Sarfraz's side were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan won the first Test by nine wickets vs England at Lord's © AFP

Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate in their first Test win over England at Lord's. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 per cent. If Pakistan commit another offence inside 12 months with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended. In announcing the sanctions, the International Cricket Council said Sarfraz had pleaded guilty and as such avoided a formal hearing. Pakistan won by nine wickets on Sunday to take the lead in the two-Test series.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.

Earlier, Sarfraz had said that he was surprised by Pakistan's convincing victory against the Joe Root-led team.

"Yes, I am very surprised," said Sarfraz.

"If you look at the England team they are very experienced but I am proud of my players."

Wicket-keeper Sarfraz led from the front in the field, holding an excellent diving catch to dismiss Dawid Malan on Saturday.

It was one example of the team's much sharper performance after their shoddy display during this month's five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland in Dublin, with Sarfraz saying it was a "credit" to the work of Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon, the former Australia wicket-keeper.

"Ireland gave us a tough time and that helped us prepare for this Test," Sarfraz added.

"We thought that even if we lose we should learn."

As for Pakistan's batting, Sarfraz said: "The ball was moving, so no credit is enough for the batsmen."

Highlights
  • The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker
  • Jeff Crowe, of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, imposed the fine
  • Pakistan won the first Test by nine wickets vs England at Lord's
